Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 310 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.