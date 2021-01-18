Raymond James Upgrades Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.05.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$488.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

