Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

IMG stock opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.30 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

