Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

