Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,585 ($99.10).

LON:RB traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,274 ($81.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,455,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,298.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,527.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

