Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

