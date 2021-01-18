Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $33.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.67 million to $125.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.19 million, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.