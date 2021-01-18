Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

