RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of RNR opened at $159.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

