Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,888. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

