Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will earn $25.59 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $157.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.