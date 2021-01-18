Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

