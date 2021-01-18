Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 294,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

