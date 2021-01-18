Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telecom Italia in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.