Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 92,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,730. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.49.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $47,787.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,896 shares in the company, valued at $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Resonant by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

