Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 110,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Retail Value by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in Retail Value by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Retail Value stock remained flat at $$15.74 during midday trading on Monday. 4,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,590. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

