Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$68.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$65.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$76.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$37.76 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

