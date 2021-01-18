River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider James Barham Acquires 10,000 Shares

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).
Shares of LON RIV opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £182.87 million and a PE ratio of 33.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.26.
River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
