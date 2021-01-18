River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider James Barham Acquires 10,000 Shares

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

Shares of LON RIV opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £182.87 million and a PE ratio of 33.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.26.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

