RLX Technology (RLX) to Raise $1 Billion in IPO

RLX Technology (RLX) is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 116,500,000 shares at a price of $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last year, RLX Technology generated $400 million in revenue and $9 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $14 billion.

Citigroup acted as the underwriter for the IPO and China Renaissance was co-manager.

RLX Technology provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the No.1 branded e-vapor company in China, capturing 48.0% and 62.6% of the market share of closed-system e-vapor products in terms of retail sales value in 2019 and the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, according to the CIC Report. We deeply engage in the key activities in the e-vapor industry, from scientific research, technology and product development, supply chain management, to offline distribution. According to a survey conducted in September 2020 by CIC, we ranked 1st in terms of brand awareness, as evidenced by a mindshare of 67.6% among users of e-vapor products in China. We leverage our strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers’ needs to develop superior e-vapor products. Since our inception, we have launched five series of closed-system rechargeable e-vapor products with various value-added features. “.

RLX Technology was founded in 2018 and has 661 employees. The company is located at 5/F, Block B, Baifu International Building, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 8648-3831 or on the web at http://www.relxtech.com.

