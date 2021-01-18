Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $6.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

