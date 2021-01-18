Royal Bank of Canada Raises (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$2.00

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

(OPS.V) Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

