Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $25.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.