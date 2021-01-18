Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,809.94 ($23.65).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,394.40 ($18.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £51.68 billion and a PE ratio of -6.62. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,328.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

