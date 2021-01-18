Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

