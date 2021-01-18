Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €102.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €114.75 ($135.00) on Monday. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.96.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.