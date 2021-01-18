salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE CRM opened at $213.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,499 shares of company stock worth $42,585,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

