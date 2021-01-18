Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $6,330,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

