Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.