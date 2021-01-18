Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.48 ($7.63).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.16 ($7.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.12. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

