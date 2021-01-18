Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $251,300.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

Shares of SDGR opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

