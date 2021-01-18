Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.82.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $332.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.