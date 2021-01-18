Scotiabank Increases Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.37.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

