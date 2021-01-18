Scotiabank Raises Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

TSE AAV opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$425.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

