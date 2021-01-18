Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €154.60 ($181.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.38. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

