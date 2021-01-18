Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 17.8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 557,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

