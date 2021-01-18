Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Grows By 27.3%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. Arkema has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

