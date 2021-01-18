Short Interest in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Declines By 27.0%

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

CATM has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

