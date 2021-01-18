Short Interest in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Decreases By 22.9%

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

