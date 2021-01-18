Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 16.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders acquired 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

CLSD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.01. 50,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,110. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

