Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Rises By 18.4%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.78.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $133.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

