Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 28.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.81.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

