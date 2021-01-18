Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Declines By 14.1%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,308,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 8,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,782.6 days.

HLFFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.