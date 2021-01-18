Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expands By 15.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 7,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,670. The company has a market capitalization of $640.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.