Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expands By 40.6%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.