Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Grows By 39.9%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

