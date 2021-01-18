Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Grows By 27.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TAOP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,390. Taoping has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

