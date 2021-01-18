Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Grows By 22.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

