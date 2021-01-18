Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Increases By 46.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of UPMMY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. 18,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,419. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

