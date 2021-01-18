Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Declines By 14.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

