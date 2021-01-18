Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expands By 26.0%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 99.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTU remained flat at $$51.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

